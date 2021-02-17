Citing pandemic, home ministry denies permission to Sikh group planning to travel to Pak on Saka Nankana Sahib anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to a proposal has denied permission to a Sikh jatha which was planning to visit Pakistan on the 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib.



The group consisted of 600 people who wanted to go to Pakistan from 18 to 25 February.

"You may be aware that traffic on India Pakistan International border has been suspended from March 2020 due to COVID pandemic. While the pandemic continues to persist, it is pertinent to note that Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with over 10,000 plus deaths due to COVID. Considering the capacity of health infrastructure in Pakistan, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during pandemic," MHA said in a reply.

"In view of the factors mentioned above MHA has not accorded permission to the Jatha for crossing over to Pakistan which is mandatory in view of the ongoing suspension of cross-border traffic due to Covid pandemic," the MHA said. (ANI)

