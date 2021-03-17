Citizens' committee an initiative of 'corporate brokers': CPI (Maoist)

In a press release issued by Vikalp, the spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist) Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the ultra-left outfit has said that the civil society created to establish peace in the Bastar region is an initiative of "corporate brokers" like journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, who has been made its convener.

Bastar/New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has raised doubts over the formation of an 11-member citizens' committee by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The statement said that since the committee was set up by Bhagel, the "tormented population" is suspicious whether this is a civil society or government society.

"Despite the involvement of politicians, journalists and social activists, it (the committee) is the initiative of corporate brokers and pseudo-journalists like Shubhranshu Choudhary," the statement said.

The CPI (Maoist) has demanded the disclosure and cancellation of the secret memorandum of understanding made by the Raman Singh government of the past and the present Baghel government with the indigenous and foreign corporate houses.

The statement appealed to other members of the civil society to be wary. "They may have good intentions and we can welcome them, but they should be careful that people like Shubhranshu is a 'human mask' of corporate plunder and government repression under the guise of peace. And the brutality and struggle by governmental armed forces keep on covering the human rights violations in the conflict areas," it said.

"Shubhranshu's peace process is a hoax and it's a part of a government conspiracy. We appeal to the rest of the civil society people not to fall prey to government conspiracy in this matter," the CPI (Maoist) said.

"Our party appeals to the civil society to adopt peace, not 'padyatra' in the name of peace, and many other ways to solve public problems. One should get out on the road and take the path of movement," the statement said.

It added that if the civil society is honest about peace, the Centre should demand the government to immediately stop the counter-revolutionary suppression scheme of the state government in the entire Bastar tribal region, including Maad.

"And they should also raise voice in support of the ongoing anti-displacement movements against mining projects, Bodhghat Dam, Dillamili and other large industrial projects like Amdai, Pittodmetta, Taral Metta and Rawaghat," the statement said.

They added that the government is hell-bent on ending the agitation through encounters, false encounters, massacres, atrocities on women, illegal arrests, brutal beating, inhuman torture etc.

"On the other hand, the Central and state governments in the name of peace process and peace dialogue are putting forward corporate brokers like Shubhranshu as part of a tactic to mislead progressive, tribal-friendly intellectuals, journalists, writers, social workers etc., to distance them from the struggling masses and the revolutionary movement," the statement said.

The CPI (Maoist) said that is is ready for talks with conditions. "Therefore, we are always ready for peace talks for the benefit of the public, provided the governments first removes the armed forces from the conflict areas and return them to their original barracks, remove the ban imposed on our party and create a conducive atmosphere for talks," it added.

The committee of citizens has been constituted in Chhattisgarh to make efforts towards initiating a dialogue between the government and the Maoists for restoring peace.

