Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is 'historic', says PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary meeting

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is historic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during a BJP parliament meeting ahead of today's session in Rajya Sabha where the bill will be tabled.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a historic bill," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said after the meeting.

The Bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed by a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voting on Monday.

In the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the halfway mark is currently 121 as five seats are vacant bringing down the strength of the House to 240. (ANI)