Citizenship Act will not be withdrawn: Naqvi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will "never be withdrawn" and assured the Muslim community that their citizenship will never be in danger.

"Those who are creating confusion and fear among people for their benefit must know that the Citizenship Amendment Act will never be taken back. BJP is committed to making an inclusive society. Citizenship of Muslims in India will never be in danger," Naqvi told the media persons.The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.People in different parts of the country have held protests against the Act demanding its withdrawal.Naqvi said the Act has nothing to do with the Indian citizens. "It was said in the parliament and outside as well that the Act is not for the citizens of India. Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, anyone can take citizenship in India. The current amendment is separate. More than 500 Muslims have taken citizenship in the last 5-6 years. If Muslims today want citizenship they can still get it. There is a process," the BJP leader added.He asserted that the Muslims in India are not "majboor" (helpless) but are living in "mauj" (comfort).Asked about the government's plan to bring National Register for Citizens (NRC), he said that no decision has been taken so far on it."Our party's stand on NRC is clear that citizens should have a register but no decision on it has been taken so far. NRC process has not yet started and no decision has been taken to take it forward yet," Naqvi said.The Union Minister added that the NRC list in Assam cannot be linked to the whole country. (ANI)