Citizenship Amendment Act divides Telangana lawyers

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Lawyers of Telangana High Court stood divided over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with one group staging protest against it while the other, though smaller, hailed the legislation.

Police tightened security around High Court complex on Wednesday to prevent any untoward incident.

A large number of lawyers came out against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protestors termed CAA "unconstitutional" and demanded its rollback. They raised slogans denouncing the attempts to divide the country on communal lines.

Some lawyers, said to be supporters of BJP and right-wing Hindu groups, however, hailed the CAA. The group, which called itself "Advocates for Nation", distributed sweets to welcome its enactment. They said that the CAA and the NRC are necessary to drive out illegal immigrants from the country. ms/vd