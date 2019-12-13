Citizenship Amendment Bill threatens to reopen fault lines in the North East

The highly contentious and controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed by parliament on Wednesday. Now, with President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod, the bill now becomes an act. The CAB states that for the first time Indian citizenship can be gained based on religion through a legal route. This sweeping new change in citizenship policy was part of the BJP’s manifesto heading into the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

In Assam, for example, those against the bill say it violates the Assam Accord of 1985 which states immigrants who came to India before March 25 1971, regardless of religious identity would be allowed to remain. The bill doesn’t account for Sri Lanka Tamils and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. The Livemint editorial offers this assessment as to why Assam in particular is taking centre stage in standing against the bill –

Students of #TezpurCentralUniversity continously protesting peacefully against #CAB.Hunger strike by students crossed approx 20hrs.Already internet facility is shut down across the state & anytime campus net may also down !#TURejectsCAB pic.twitter.com/3XCRNFx3dX — NSUI (@nsui) December 13, 2019

Many in the north-east took to the streets to protest the implementation of the CAB calling it undemocratic and unconstitutional. Various local groups, political outfits and organisations marched against the CAB. A 11-hour bandh was called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), part of the influential students’ bodies in the region. The Arunachal Times editorial states that the region now has an uncertain future thanks to the CAB –

Identity and culture are at the heart of why many in the north-east are against the bill. There’s been a change in the demographics of the state and region over the past decade. From 1991 to 2011, Muslim population in the state of Assam has been over 5%. The fundamental fear is that the state and the region could soon be a majority-minority region. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Professor of Political Science at Gauhati University, in a column for the DailyO, writes on the anti-CAB movement in Assam –

The fear is that the bill aims to offer citizenship to many minorities but not to persecuted Muslims from certain countries. Prior to this, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was the inflection point for many who feared changing demographics in the region. This type of change is common as migration becomes more common. In the north-east, post- independence and the partition, thousands of people were displaced.

Tensions in the region have flared up before, particularly in the 1970’s and 80’s. The Assam agitation in the 70’s was a reaction to demographic change in the state and region at large; including in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya. The Shillong Times editorial from Patricia Mukhim, states their displeasure at the current state of affairs –

The bill and the events surrounding it have had diplomatic fallouts as well. The Bangladeshi government summoned the Indian envoy its high commissioner was caught up in the protests in Guwahati. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India in the wake of unrest. The United States, through the State Department, has called on the government to protect the rights of religious minorities and their freedoms afforded by the constitution. Amnesty India sharply criticised the bill stating it “reeks of fear mongering and bigotry”.

The onus is on the government to bring together a coalition of leaders and activists with a gaol to assail any fears that people in the region might have, but this could prove to be a difficult task. T.K. Rajalakshmi, Deputy Editor of Frontline, offers this blunt assessment of the CAB and the controversy surrounding it -

More columns by Varun Sukumar

