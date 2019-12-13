Citizenship Amendment Bill threatens to reopen fault lines in the North East

The highly contentious and controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed by parliament on Wednesday. Now, with President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod, the bill now becomes an act. The CAB states that for the first time Indian citizenship can be gained based on religion through a legal route. This sweeping new change in citizenship policy was part of the BJP’s manifesto heading into the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.As parliament debated the bill well into the night this week, the controversial change in policy by the government has set off a firestorm among many states, particularly in the north east. This region is home to more than 200 indigenous tribes that aren’t Hindu by faith. One of the fundamental criticisms of the bill is that it discriminates against refugees who are Muslim. Other criticisms of the bill are that it doesn’t guarantee equal rights under the constitution for every religious minority. Rishad A Chowdhury, advocate at the Supreme Court, in a column for the Hindustan Times, writes on the legal aspect of the CAB –
“Any contrived rationalisation for the rather obvious religious classification the bill makes, ought not to be enough to pass muster. Because it concerns a matter of constitutional principle, it is not a sound defence (if it were before) for the government to assert that the bill covers many or most religious refugees in India’s neighbourhood”.Anger and disappointment in the North East In Assam, for example, those against the bill say it violates the Assam Accord of 1985 which states immigrants who came to India before March 25 1971, regardless of religious identity would be allowed to remain. The bill doesn’t account for Sri Lanka Tamils and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. The Livemint editorial offers this assessment as to why Assam in particular is taking centre stage in standing against the bill – “While the CAB would grant non-Muslims a pathway to Indian citizenship, Assamese protesters contend that it would still allow large enough numbers—who came before 2015—to stay, and that their local culture would be at risk of being subsumed”.
Many in the north-east took to the streets to protest the implementation of the CAB calling it undemocratic and unconstitutional. Various local groups, political outfits and organisations marched against the CAB. A 11-hour bandh was called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), part of the influential students’ bodies in the region. The Arunachal Times editorial states that the region now has an uncertain future thanks to the CAB – “The CAB will have severe impact on the demography of whole region. The CAB will forever change the demography of NE region in years to come. Not a single state will be able to absolve themselves from its impact in the long run. The BJP’s utter disregard for the sentiments of the people of region has been truly exposed. The whole NE region is feeling hurt and future looks extremely unpredictable at this juncture”. Identity and culture are at the heart of why many in the north-east are against the bill. There’s been a change in the demographics of the state and region over the past decade. From 1991 to 2011, Muslim population in the state of Assam has been over 5%. The fundamental fear is that the state and the region could soon be a majority-minority region. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Professor of Political Science at Gauhati University, in a column for the DailyO, writes on the anti-CAB movement in Assam – “The fear is that Assam would soon become an immigrant-driven society. Assam has been at the receiving end of historical wrongs. The passage of CAB in the Rajya Sabha is a defeat for BJP leaders. Immigration is a sensitive issue in Assam which needed a more nuanced approach”. The fear is that the bill aims to offer citizenship to many minorities but not to persecuted Muslims from certain countries. Prior to this, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was the inflection point for many who feared changing demographics in the region. This type of change is common as migration becomes more common. In the north-east, post- independence and the partition, thousands of people were displaced. Tensions in the region have flared up before, particularly in the 1970’s and 80’s. The Assam agitation in the 70’s was a reaction to demographic change in the state and region at large; including in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya. The Shillong Times editorial from Patricia Mukhim, states their displeasure at the current state of affairs – “What is troubling today is the BJP’s agenda is unstoppable. The BJP never consulted the people of the region before passing the CAB. We have not produced societal leaders worthy of out trust. As small tribes struggling to fit into a nation, the only safety valve we had up until now was the Indian constitution. But this constitution that guarantees our rights and freedoms is being re-interpreted to suit the agenda of the ruling party”. The bill and the events surrounding it have had diplomatic fallouts as well. The Bangladeshi government summoned the Indian envoy its high commissioner was caught up in the protests in Guwahati. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India in the wake of unrest. The United States, through the State Department, has called on the government to protect the rights of religious minorities and their freedoms afforded by the constitution. Amnesty India sharply criticised the bill stating it “reeks of fear mongering and bigotry”. The onus is on the government to bring together a coalition of leaders and activists with a gaol to assail any fears that people in the region might have, but this could prove to be a difficult task. T.K. Rajalakshmi, Deputy Editor of Frontline, offers this blunt assessment of the CAB and the controversy surrounding it - "The politics of demography, national identity, cultural nationalism and, more recently, citizenship has always been high on the agenda of the BJP. Faced with a situation of being unable to address the growing economic insecurities and increasing unemployment, the renewed and repeated emphasis on weeding out illegal migrants through the “legal route” as stated by Amit Shah is a handy smokescreen to divert public attention from real and significant livelihood issues”.
Students of #TezpurCentralUniversity continously protesting peacefully against #CAB.Hunger strike by students crossed approx 20hrs.Already internet facility is shut down across the state & anytime campus net may also down !#TURejectsCAB pic.twitter.com/3XCRNFx3dX— NSUI (@nsui) December 13, 2019
