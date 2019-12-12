Citizenship Bill a 'big mistake', states Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: The protest against the passage and enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims has ‘Republic TV’ editor Arnab Goswami, himself of Assamese extraction, voicing out against the controversial Bill. Goswami lambasted the BJP for imposition of the same.

Addressing his audience, Arnab said, “The BJP must understand that what is wrong is wrong. I am from Assam, viewers, and today I speak to you not as an Assamese, I speak to you as an Indian. In Assam we all know what the illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis has done to the state. Its been swamped. And I hold the Congress Government because they used these Bangladeshis as vote banks.”

Arnab Goswami speaks Against the #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 may be people accuse him for being biased and Pro-BJP but this time he made Remarkable & Sensible Points, Tearing apart BJP. pic.twitter.com/p4nRXZMiCG — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) December 11, 2019 Arnab contendeds that the BJP is making an even bigger mistake with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "The BJP, in trying to appease the Sangh Parivar (RSS), saying if Hindus come from Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is okay. Their argument is where will Hindus go — will they go to Indonesia, Malaysia." Arnab further states it is not anyone's business where the Hindus from Pakistan or Bangladesh go. "The BJP has completely destroyed its own position against the illegal infultration of foreigners", Goswami said. Arnab's opposition to the CAB will come as a shock to many, as Arnab has often been accused of bias towards the ruling BJP Government, and his support for the policies of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Meanwhile, the protests against the Citizenship Bill have been raging on in Assam, and other parts of the Northeast ahead of its tabulation in Parliament.