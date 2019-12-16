Citizenship law not against Muslims, protests not needed: Minority Commission Chairman

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): National Commission for Minorities Chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Monday said that the new citizenship law is not against Muslims in the country and therefore there is no need for protests against the same.



"I appeal to the protesters that protest isn't needed as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, isn't against Muslims of India. If at all they're protesting, it should be done peacefully," Rizvi told ANI here.

He said if Commission feels the need to issue a notice in the matter, it will be done.

"I also appeal to the protesters that such protests should not be done and that the police should show some restraint and control the situation calmly," Rizvi said.

This comes after a clash ensued between police and demonstrators at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia after protests against the new citizenship law at both these places turned violent on Sunday. (ANI)

