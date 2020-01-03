Citizenship law should apply to all persecuted people: Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday demanded that the amended Citizenship should apply equally to all persecuted people including Pakistani Ahmadiyyas, Sri Lankan Tamils, Bhutanese Christians and Myanmarese Rohingyas.

"We are not against giving refuge and eventually citizenship to those who are persecuted in Pakistan, be it Hindus, Sikhs, Jains or Christians," Chidambaram tweeted.



"We only demand that the law should apply equally to all persecuted people including Pakistani Ahmadiyyas, Sri Lankan Tamils, Bhutanese Christians, Myanmarese Rohingyas etc. The ideal law will be a humane and non-discriminatory Law on Refugees," he said in another tweet.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

