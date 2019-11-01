City based group launches 'Selfie with Potholes' Campaign in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A city-based group in Mangaluru here conducted a unique "selfie with potholes" campaign to highlight the issue of potholes in the city on Friday.

City-based Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Civic Group initiated the campaign by urging people to click selfies with potholes and using the hashtag ##Fixitanna-ROADhaTHODha upload them to the social media mentioning the location.



Speaking to ANI, Shammy Shiri, a participant in the movement said: "Today, we are seeing that potholes are becoming a part of us, but unfortunately we haven't been able to raise our voice towards making our travel and movement more comfortable."

According to Shiri, the selfies are further uploaded on the MCC Group's social media handles and authorities concerned were tagged to alert them about the menace of potholes.

Many citizens were seen taking participating in the campaign and uploading their selfies. (ANI)

