Civil Aviation Ministry forms three advisory groups

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has formed three advisory groups under the leadership of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



The advisory comprises Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) Cargo Carriers, FTOs and Ground Handling companies, as per the order

The groups shall meet regularly to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector. Orders have been issued for the same.

As per the order, the terms of reference for the Advisory Group are to evolve a strategy to ensure the growth of MRI, Ground handling, cargo and FTO sectors, and to create a congenial ecosystem in the country by suggesting regulatory, policy improvement and measures for better efficiency and growth of the sector.

The advisory group will also suggest measures to increase the participation of Indian carriers in air cargo transportation and promote employment growth and measure infrastructure improvement and capacity building for the air cargo sector. (ANI)

