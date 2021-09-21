Civil services training reoriented to shape vision for next 25 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that entire training curriculum for probationers has been reoriented because Civil Services have an important role to play in executing new initiatives, policies and programmes to shape the vision and roadmap laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India for next 25 years.

Speaking after inaugurating the Foundation Training Programme of Assistant Section Office (ASO) probationers of 2018 batch at Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM) here, the Union Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office said, "They will be the 'New Architects' to lead the caravan and make India a Pre-Eminent Nation, when it celebrates 100 years of independence."

Addressing the probationers, Singh said, "You are joining the service when India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, but the next 25 years are going to be crucial for you as well as for the nation's growth and progress."

He also said, the ASO Foundation Training Programme is one of the first to have been redesigned, incorporating important principles of Mission Karmayogi.

He told the probationers that they are part of the historic batch which will be the first to undergo the revamped "role based" and acecompetency-based" training.

Noting that the Central Secretariat is the "nerve centre" of functioning of the Government of India, he said government has a huge stake in the officers as their role will be crucial not only in proposal formulation but also in monitoring and implementation of the policies and the officers will be working in various Ministries which share the responsibility of country's security, of the poor, welfare of farmers, interest of women and youth, and securing India's place at the global platform.

"You have to be ready to take up the challenges for achieving new goals, for adopting a fresh approach and innovative methods," he told the probationers.

