Civilian killed in Kabul blast

"One civilian was killed and two security personnel were wounded after the explosion hit a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Bagrami district at about 7.30 a.m.," Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporterse.

Kabul, Aug 9 (IANS) A civilian was killed and two security personnel were injured when a bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying a government official in Kabul's Bagrami district on Monday, the police confirmed.

He said an investigation was underway and the police will release more information as appropriate, reports Xinhua news agency.

The identity of the official aboard the vehicle remains unknown.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday's blast comes after the director of the government's Media and Information Centre was shot dead by Taliban gunmen outside a mosque in Police District 7 of Kabul on August 6.

--IANS

ksk/