Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): One civilian was killed in firing by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Monday, according to police.

Kashmir Zone Police said police is at the spot. The area has been cordoned off.

This comes after at least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district earlier today.



Out of the 19 people, six are critically injured and have been evacuated to Srinagar.

At 4:20 pm, unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade at Iqbal Market.

Troops of 179 battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

A delegation of the Members of European Union Parliament is slated to visit Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

