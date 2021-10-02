  1. Sify.com
  4. Civilian suffers critical injuries in terrorists firing in J-K's Srinagar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021, 22:30:02hrs
Representative Image

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): A group of terrorists fired upon a civilian SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per the release by the police, the information was received at 8 pm about the terror incident at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar and he is a resident of SD Colony Batamaloo," stated the release.
"In this incident, he has received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment," release stated further.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

