CJI arrives in Hyderabad to warm welcome on maiden visit

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended a warm welcome to the Chief Justice of India at the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay for three days.

Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana was Friday accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Hyderabad.

This is Ramana's first visit to Hyderabad after assuming the office of the CJI in April.

The Governor and the Chief Minister presented bouquets to the CJI and his wife and extended a warm welcome to the couple.

Soundararajan's husband, and renowned nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan accompanied her in extending a grand welcome to Ramana, who is on his maiden visit to Telangana after his taking over as the CJI.

Telangana Law Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan also welcomed the CJI.

Senior judges, judicial officers, and police officers were among those who were present at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Ramana was accorded a rousing welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on his arrival from Tirupati.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Hima Kohli, state ministers K. T. Rama Rao, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, P. Ajay Kumar, T. Srinivas Yadav and senior officials received the CJI.

