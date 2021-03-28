CJI Bobde hails Goa's Uniform Civil Code, says it is what Constitutional framers envisaged for India

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde hailed Goa's Uniform Civil Code and said that the state has what Constitutional framers envisaged for India.



"Goa has what Constitutional framers envisaged for India - a Uniform Civil Code. And I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that Code. It applies in marriage and succession, governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliation," Bobde said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Bombay High Court at Goa, appreciated Goa for its Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Suggesting the academicians to visit Goa and understand the real change, he said, "I have heard a lot of academic talk about the Uniform Civil Code. I would request all those intellectuals to simply come here and watch the administration of justice to know what it turns out to be."

The Chief Justice further hailed the Constitution Bench of Goa for its ability to give one "a variety of experience".

"In India, if there's any bench which gives you the variety of experiences and challenges as the Supreme Court, it is only the Constitution Bench at Goa. When you sit on a Constitution bench in Goa, You can expect to hear a land acquisition case, a Section 302 murder appeal, public interest litigation, a question under administrative law, income tax, sales tax, and excise law," he said.

He was invited as the chief guest at the ceremony. (ANI)