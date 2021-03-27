CJI Bobde lauds Goa for implementing Uniform Civil Code

Panaji, March 27 (IANS) Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Saturday lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Goa, saying that "intellectuals" who commentate on the issue in academic circles should just visit Goa and watch the administration of justice under the Code firsthand.

"Goa has what the Constitution makers envisaged for India -- A Uniform Civil Code... and I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that code.