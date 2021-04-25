CJI condoles passing away of Justice Shantanagoudar

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana expressed grief at the passing away of Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar on early Sunday.

"I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague. In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen," CJI Ramana said.