CJI inaugurates new building of Karnataka Judicial Academy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday inaugurated the phase-1 of the new building of the Karnataka Judicial Academy on Crescent Road in Bengaluru.

The new building has three floors, besides, the ground floor and two basement floors.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the 319-seater multi-purpose auditorium, at which Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka felicitated Justice Bobde.

Justice Ravi Malimath, President of the Karnataka Judicial Academy and Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, in his welcome address said that the academy has so far trained as many as 4000 judicial officers and striving for excellence in the field of judiciary.The building, built in the first phase, has parking in the lower and the upper basement, which can accommodate 44 cars and 124 two-wheelers, the ground floor consists of a 319-seater multi-purpose air-conditioned auditorium, a lecture hall with 84 seats, two lecture halls with 40 seats each and a VIP lounge. The First Floor has a lecture hall with 84 seats, two lecture halls with 40 seats each, a VIP lounge, two discussion rooms and an administrative office for the staff of the academy.The second phase, to be built has a parking facility for 36 four-wheelers and 22 two-wheelers in the lower basement and 32 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers in the upper basement.The total cost of the project, including Phase-1 and Phase-2, to be executed by the Public Works Department in the sprawling 2.2 acres plot of the Karnataka Judicial Academy is around Rs 96.02 Crore. (ANI)