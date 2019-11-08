CJI meets UP Chief Secy, DGP ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) In an unprecedented step ahead of the crucial Ayodhya title dispute judgement, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday held a highly confidential meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), to apparently take stock of the law and order situation.

According to sources, three judges from the five-member Ayodhya bench - Chief Justice Gogoi, Chief Justice-designate S A Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan attended the meeting with the Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and the DGP.

It is learnt the discussion mainly focussed on the law and order situation in the state in view of the judgement, which is expected any time next week. "The meeting between the judges and the state officials began at 11.30 a.m. and ended at 1.00 p.m.," said a source familiar with the development. Sources said the judges asked the state officials if they needed any assistance in the form of an order to strengthen the law and order situation. The 40-day hearing in the 70-year-old dispute concluded on October 17 and the bench is expected to pronounce the judgement before November 17, the day of retirement of Chief Justice Gogoi. ss/akk/skp/