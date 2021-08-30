CJI Ramana will administer Oath of Office to nine Judge Designates tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana will administer the Oath of Office to the nine Judge Designates at 10.30 am on Tuesday.



The ceremony is to be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's Additional Building Complex, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court Public Relations Office.

The nine Judge Designates are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi, and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha.

This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges will be taking the Oath of Office in one go, the SC PRO release said.

In another first, the venue of the ceremony is shifted to the auditorium. This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID norms, it said.

The SC PRO said, traditionally Oath to the new Judges is administered in the Court Room No.1 which is presided over by the CJI.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court Collegium, on August 17, 2021, had recommended nine names for elevation to the Bench of Supreme Court, as per the SC PRO release. (ANI)