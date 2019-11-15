CJI Ranjan Gogoi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who will retire on November 17, was accorded a farewell on his last working day in the apex court. Gogoi's successor S A Bobde and other judges were present at the function.



The chief justice, however, gave no speech but jotted down a message that was read out by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the function.

"Although I won't be a formal part of this extraordinary and much-respected institution any longer but a part of me will always remain with it and will always wish the best for it" Gogoi said.

He said that over the past 40 years as a lawyer and judge, it was his privilege to watch the majesty of law from close quarters.

Gogoi was appointed the Chief Justice of India on October 3 in 2018 after the retirement of Justice Deepak Mishra as CJI. (ANI)

