CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde's name as his successor

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has recommended name of second senior-most judge, Justice S A Bobde, as the next Chief Justice of India by writing a letter of appointment.

As per the tradition, the sitting CJI has to write and recommend his immediate successor.



CJI Gogoi is going to retire on November 17.

After the recommendation by CJI Gogoi, if Justice Bobde would be appointed as the next Chief Justice, then he will serve the post for one year and five months till April 2021. (ANI)

