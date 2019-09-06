CJI to hear plea seeking live streaming of Ayodhya case proceedings on Sept 11

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will on September 11 hear a petition seeking live streaming of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

After the petition came up for hearing today, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, said, "We would request the CJI to hear the matter on September 11, Wednesday."



The top court observed that it is a "very sensitive matter".

The Supreme Court is presently conducting day-to-day hearings into the Ayodhya dispute case.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)

