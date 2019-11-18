CJI touches mothers feet after swearing-in, earns praise

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The gesture of Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde to touch the feet of his nonagenarian mother soon after taking oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India here on Monday elicited scores of likes on Twitter after a user posted a picture of the occasion.

Justice Bobde (63), succeeds Justice Ranjan Gogoi and will have a tenure of over 17 months as CJI till April 23, 2021.

Justice Bobde hails from a family of lawyers from Maharashtra. He is the son of senior advocate Arvind Shriniwas Bobde.

One user posted a picture of the new CJI and wrote: "After taking oath as Chief Justice of India, justice Bobde touched the feet of his 92-year-old wheelchair-seated mother." In reply, a user posted: "Thats Sanskriti... Good Old Values.. Maatha-Pithaa-Guru-Daivam (Mother is Supreme). Thats what this is all about". Another commented: "Hope the Commie Brats of JNU learn some of these values. They don't respect their Guru and keep her hostage for 28 hours. CJI should put a lid on this JNU Den". tsb/saurav/skp/