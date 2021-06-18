CJI visits Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple

Accompanied by his wife, it was Ramana's first visit to the temple on the banks of the Krishna river after being sworn in as the CJI.

Srisailam, June 18 (IANS) Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana on Friday visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian, Nandyala MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Shilpachakrapani Reddy and the temple priests accorded a warm welcome to Ramana and his wife.

As per tradition, the CJI was escorted into the temple amid chants of blessings by the Vedic priests and later visited the deity.

Srinivas, Veerpandian and others presented consecrated food and a memento to Ramana.

Later, he felicitated Lakshmi Seetaramanjaneya Sharma for his translation of works from Sanskrit to Telugu from the recently published Skanda Puranam.

Ramana also enquired about some ancient inscriptions which were explained to him by Mysuru-based Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Muniratnam Reddy.

District judge Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar, Andhra Pradesh High Court Register judge D. Venkatarama, Telangana High Court Register judge Venkateshwar Reddy and several other dignitaries accompanied the CJI.

