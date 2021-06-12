  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Claims of hacking Co-WIN system, data leak is baseless: Health Ministry

Claims of hacking Co-WIN system, data leak is baseless: Health Ministry

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 12th, 2021, 14:30:11hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished the claims of so-called miscreants of hacking the Co-WIN system and data leak.

The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).
Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless."
Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features