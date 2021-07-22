Clarify on deaths due to oxygen shortage, Panneerselvam to Stalin

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) AIADMK Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday hit out at Health Minister Ma Subramanian's statement that there had been no deaths in the state due to oxygen shortage, saying it "is like hiding a full pumpkin in a plate of rice".

In support of his argument, he cited Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's May 7 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he had said: "The availability of oxygen in Tamil Nadu is very very critical and there was an unfortunate incident of 13 deaths at Chengalpattu 2 days ago."