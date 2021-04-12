Clash over Ambedkar statue on govt land in UP

According to the police, some villagers stealthily had put the statue of Ambedkar in the Saitha village on Saturday.

The clash took place on Sunday evening when a team of government officials went to get the statue removed from the land.

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) More than 200 persons have been booked following a clash with the police in Kakori, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

"When the district administration learnt of this, a team of officials reached the spot and the villagers were asked to shift the statue from the site. This snowballed into a verbal spat which later turned ugly as the villagers assembled at the spot in a large number and started chanting 'Jai Bhim'," said DCP, south, Ravi Kumar.

To disperse the villagers, the police had to resort to cane charge. The villagers clashed with the police and hurled stones at them. The police later succeeded in controlling the situation and got the land evicted.

DCP Kumar further said that no one was injured in the clash. He said the police registered a case against above 200 persons, 20 of whom have been identified. They were booked under the charges of rioting and violation of the Epidemic Act along with Prevention to Damage of Public Property Act.

A heavy police force and jawans of the PAC have been deployed in the area to control the situation and shift the statue.

Reports said that the people used to dump garbage at the place and the village head Mahesh had asked the villagers to put up the statute of Ambedkar without any permission on the government's land," the DCP said.

--IANS

amita/dpb