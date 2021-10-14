Clash over trash leaves one dead, five injured in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 14 (IANS) One person was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups over the disposal of trash in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Roni Harjipur village and the deceased has been identified as Ranbir, 40.

Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Kuldeep Singh, said that trouble began after Ranbir got into an argument with one Sunder over the disposal of trash near their house.