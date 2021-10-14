Clash over trash leaves one dead, five injured in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 14 (IANS) One person was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups over the disposal of trash in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday.
The incident took place in Roni Harjipur village and the deceased has been identified as Ranbir, 40.
Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Kuldeep Singh, said that trouble began after Ranbir got into an argument with one Sunder over the disposal of trash near their house.
As the argument escalated, they were joined in by others and the two sides attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons, the police official said.
While Ranbir died in the clash, his wife Minu, Sunder, Shekhar, Manoj and Deepak were injured.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.
