Class 10, 12 board exams in two parts will reduce stress level of students: CBSE

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj said that the percentage of failure will be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves."As per the National Education Policy (NEP), the stress level of students should be reduced. So if we conduct the board examination in two terms the stress level of the children will be less because the first exam will be half of the syllabus, the second exam will be of another half of the syllabus. The percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way," he said.He said that by conducting the exam twice, we are providing a chance to the kids to observe their performance and see how much they need to prepare for the second term exam. The term 1 exam will give an opportunity to the students to evaluate themselves and prepared better for the next term exam.The Examination Controller informed that conducting of the board in two-part is a recommendation of NEP and CBSE is trying to implement it."We are following NEP recommendations to provide more opportunities to students for appearing in exams and to improve their performance. So we decided to conduct exams in two phases. Term 1 will be objective type and term 2 will be subjective," he added.Further speaking about the COVID situation and its impact on board examination, CBSE Examination Controller further stated, "We felt the need of a solution in the situation like COVID pandemic and due to which we have decided to conduct the exam in two parts. The final result will be based on both terms. But if due to pandemic Term 2 didn't happen then the result will be according to Term 1."Laying stress on the examination in times of pandemic, Bhardwaj has assured that all possible precautions would be taken by the board and schools for the safe conduct of the exams."Examination will be conducted as per COVID guideline and not more than 12 students will be allowed in one classroom. Most of the students would be given self-centres keeping in mind the distance and the comfort level of the students," he added.Earlier on Monday, CBSE released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams.Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.The duration of each paper of a major subject will be 90 minutes.CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information. (ANI)