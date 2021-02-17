Class 10 exams begin in Bihar amid tight security

A total of 1,525 centres have been set up across the state for this exam.

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) The class 10 exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Committee began on Wednesday amid tight security. In order to prevent malpractices in the exams being held in two shifts daily, strict arrangements have been made by the Committee.

As many as 16,84,466 students are writing the class 10 exams this year, out of which 8,37,803 are girls and 8,46,663 are boys. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed at all examination centres.

Bihar School Examination Committee Chairman Anand Kishor said the candidates can enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks but carrying of mobile phones, bluetooth, calculators, including all types of electronic devices, is prohibited inside the exam centre.

He said to check malpractices, the answer book and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet will contain a picture of the candidate. This would be a similar picture as in the admit card of the candidate.

Many parents was seen at the exam centres before the exam started, but left after the exam began. The exams will continue till February 24.

