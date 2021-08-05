Class 12 student opens fire on teacher after being removed from school

The injured teacher, Natwar Singh Yadav, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered bullet injuries on his leg.

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a student of Class 12, who was issued a transfer certificate (TC) by his school for his alleged misbehaviour, opened fire on his history teacher at Kotputli town in Jaipur district on Thursday while the latter was returning home from the school.

The accused student is a state-level hockey player who was earlier felicitated by the Rajasthan Governor for scouting.

As per the officials, the student, Motilal, was irked for being issued a transfer certificate for misbehaving in the school. A few months back, he had even slapped his history teacher when the latter tried to stop him from misbehaving.

Motilal reportedly pledged to take revenge on his teacher on that very day.

On Thursday, when Yadav was returning home from the school, Motilal along with his friends cornered him and fired on his leg, leaving him in a pool of blood, before fleeing from the spot.

Yadav was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The police have caught hold of two of Motilal's associates. Further investigation is underway.

