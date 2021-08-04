Class 9 and above to function in Bihar from Friday

The crisis management committee, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formulated certain guidelines under 'unlock 5', including making schools operational with 50 per cent attendance of students above class 9 from August 6.

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to open schools and coaching centres partially from Friday.

It will assess the situation and is most likely to open schools from Class 1 to 8 after August 15.

The state government has also allowed coaching centres to be open for students above Class 10, to benefit those preparing for competitive examinations.

Besides, cinema halls, theatres, and malls are also allowed to operate from August 6, at 50 per cent of their actual capacity.

The state government has, however, not allowed religious places to open yet.

According to the Health Department, corona cases have reduced drastically with the PMCH having not a single infected patient. The IGIMS, the NMCH and Patna AIIMS have collectively 16 patients -- 12 in the IGIMS and two each in the other two.

--IANS

ajk/vd