Classes 10,12 practical exams in J'khand begin from April 6

According to a press statement by the JAC, the admit cards have been issued on the official website of the council -- www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Ranchi, April 3 (IANS) The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday issued admit cards for students appearing for classes 10 and 12 board examinations as the practical exams would begin from April 6.

Only the schools' principals can download the admit cards. After downloading the cards, the principals will sign and stamp the seal of the school. The theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 will start from May 4.

This year, 4.4 lakh students would appear for the class 10 board examination and 3.53 lakh for the class 12 board exam. Last year, 3.83 lakh and 2.4 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board examinations, respectively.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the JAC has reduced the syllabus of classes 10 and 12.

--IANS

ns/khz/bg