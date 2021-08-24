Classes from 6 to 8 begin offline in UP today

The campuses were shut and classes were shifted to online mode in March after the second Covid-19 wave hit the state capital.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday but the day was declared a holiday as state mourning had been declared following the demise of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Lucknow, Aug 24 (IANS) Offline classes from 6 to 8 will begin on Tuesday after a gap of almost six months.

The offline classes of senior students of Class 9 to 12 had resumed on August 16, following the government directives after a marked fall in the Covid-19 cases.

With more students set to attend physical classes, the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) has appealed to parents and children to cooperate in maintaining Covid-19 safety norms once the school gets over.

Parents have been asked to ensure that students do not gather with friends or have street food while returning back home.

UPSA president Anil Agarwal said, "We take full responsibility for following safety norms inside campus but at the same time, request parents and students to take responsibility after school hours. The number of students coming to campus will increase from Tuesday hence it is everybody's responsibility that there is no crowding before and after school timings."

He said almost every school in the city has received 50 to 55 per cent consent from the parents who are willing to send their children to school for offline classes.

