Classes to start from Jan 13, says JNU VC

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday met Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare and said the varsity administration was implementing the "record of discussions" with the ministry issued on December 11 and the classes will start from January 13.

"The JNU administration is implementing the record of discussions with MHRD issued on December 11. The administration is making every effort to make sure that students and teachers have conducive environment to pursue their academic activities," Kumar said in a statement.The Vice Chancellor said he also informed that the JNU has written to UGC that it should meet utility and service charges concerning the fee hike."In meeting with deans and chairpersons, it was decided that classes would start from January 13. MHRD was informed that if required, registration date for winter semester would further be extended," he said.Khare had on Thursday met a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal besides faculty members.On January 5 more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)