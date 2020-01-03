Classical music galore!

<br>Organised by the Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan and HCL Concerts, the festival aims to rope in the youth as audience and patrons of the classical arts which have taken birth in India.

Dedicated to late sitar maestro Pt Ravi Shankar, and celebrating the art of Swami Haridas and Mian Tansen, the festival sees performances in the form of a 'mehfil'.

The four-day event will host legends like Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Parveen Sultana (Vocal), Aashish Khan (Sarod), Bikram Ghosh (Tabla), Wasifuddin Dagar (Vocal), Channulal Mishra (Vocal), Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), Rajendra Gangani (Kathak), Uma Sharma (Kathak), Shujaat Khan (Sitar), Ulhas Kashalkar (Vocal), Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod).

The festival will take place at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. (Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)