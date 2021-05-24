Classical singer to meet PM, CM to seek justice for daughter

Varanasi (UP), May 24 (IANS) Noted classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra has said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to seek justice for his daughter who died, allegedly due to negligence, at a private hospital on May 1.

The district administration ordered a probe into the matter but even after 20 days, the report is awaited.

"I have not slept for the past 20 days and I want justice for my daughter Sangita. The district administration had referred the matter to a three-member committee of senior doctors on May 2 but I have not been informed of the findings yet. I want to know what happened to my daughter in the hospital," he told reporters.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was one of the proposers of Narendra Modi when he had contested Lok Sabha election from Varanasi in 2014.

He said, "I had ensured Sangita's admission to a private hospital following intervention of district magistrate and had deposited Rs 1.50 lakh on April 25. On April 26, my wife died and we could not visit the hospital. On May 1, we were informed that Sangita had died."

On May 3, Mishra's other daughter, Dr Aarti Mishra, reached the hospital and alleged that the owner and staff of the private hospital's Covid facility in Maidagin area had 'murdered' Sangita. She sought CCTV footage of Sangita's admission period.

Taking note of her allegation, inspector Kotwali Brijesh Singh reached the hospital and informed reporters that after taking her complaint, police had started investigating the matter and action would be initiated after the investigation is complete.

Dr Aarti claimed on Friday that she possessed CCTV footage of the day when her sister was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in which she was seen on her bed.

However, the hospital owner and staff are claiming that CCTV footage was not available with them due to technical snag in the CCTV network of the hospital.

Dr Aarti has levelled many serious allegations on the hospital and said that a day after claiming that Sangita had been almost cured, they informed her family that she died of heart attack.

She said that when the body was handed over to her family, blood was noticed in Sangita's nose and mouth. Later, the hospital asked them to pay Rs 4 lakh claiming that injections of Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 were administered to Sangita.

"However, the hospital has not provided prescription, diagnostic reports or related documents so that we could know what ailment Sangita was having and the course of treatment and also the medicines given to her," she alleged.

