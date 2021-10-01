Clean India Programme targets stakeholders for city maintenance

Stakeholders, including representatives of Market Trader Associations and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), whose role and contribution has been carved out for sustainable implementation and widespread adoption of the programme, also participated in the event held in commemoration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' - celebrations to mark 75 years of independence throughout India.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) In order to keep Delhi neat, green and clean, Clean India Programme has targeted stakeholders for beautification of the capital and accelerate public participation for the same.

According to an official statement of the event launched Friday, a month long calendar of events has also been prepared which includes collection and disposal of waste, particularly single use plastic, beautification of villages and slums, cleanliness and maintenance of water bodies and organising cleanliness and awareness programmes at various locations such as parks, water bodies, schools, railway stations, commercial markets, corporate sector undertakings, dispensaries, government office complexes, etc.

Organised at the District Magistrate Office, the event was attended by District Magistrate, Southeast, Vishwendra, South MCD Deputy Commissioner Awanish Kumar, IAS officer Sarjana Yadav, Sub-Divisional Magistate, Southeast, Padmakar Ram Tripathi, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Director S.S. Joshi, and Deputy Director Atul Kumar Pandey, and the representatives of Market Trader Association and RWAs.

In this series, cleanliness drives were also conducted in this evening at Lajpat Nagar Market and Nehru Place Market in association with the respective traders' associations.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a month-long Clean India Campaign with an aim to clean waste, mainly single use plastic, throughout the country.

This programme will be organised in six lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the networks of NYKS-affiliated youth clubs, and National Service Scheme-affiliated institutions.

According to industry estmates, India's usage of plastic for the year 2018 stands at 18.45 million tonnes.

