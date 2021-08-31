Clear dues of students studying abroad under scholarship scheme: Andhra BJP Minority Morcha

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha and the Yuva Morcha, which are demanding the state government clear the dues pending under the AP Videshi Vidya Deevana scholarship scheme for SC, ST, Backward Caste and Minority students pursuing education abroad, will hold a protest outside collectors and sub-collectors offices across the state on September 2 on this issue.



BJP Minority Morcha state president Shaik Baji said that the 'Padho Pardesh' scholarship scheme was launched by the Narendra Modi government and the previous TDP government had implemented the scheme as AP Videshi Vidya Deevana scholarship scheme.

He further said that the YSRCP government stopped the scheme and added that at least 2,000 students are the beneficiary of this scheme and are currently pursuing education in foreign countries.

"As the government is not clearing dues and the parents of at least 300 students have lost their jobs, the students are unable to pay the fees," he added.

"Demanding the government to clear dues, we will hold a protest outside all the collectors, sub-collectors offices in the state," said Baji. (ANI)