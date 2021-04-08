Clear Rs 937 cr projects relating to Guru Tegh Bahadur: Punjab CM asks PM

Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the state governments proposal for launching various projects worth Rs 937 crore, including the development of Anandpur Sahib as a Smart City, to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose 400th Prakash Purab is being celebrated this year.

Participating virtually in the high-level national committee meeting convened by the Prime Minister to finalise the plans to celebrate the 400th Prakash Purab, the Chief Minister said, "We are all fortunate to celebrate this great event in our lifetimes and I urge Modi ji to ensure that this historic event is commemorated not only at the national level, but also at the global level."

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Hind Di Chadar, stands as a shining symbol of the country's great pluralistic tradition and secularism, and his supreme sacrifice forms an important part of India's history.

The Chief Minister said that he was "blessed" as during his present tenure, he got the opportunity to be part of the grand celebrations of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh as well as the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Even during my last tenure, I was fortunate to be part of the celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib ji," he said.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the memorandum sent to the Centre in this regard, Amarinder Singh said his government plans to duly recognise the towns and villages associated with the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur in the state by upgrading their infrastructure.

Besides the city of Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Baba Bakala are significant in this regard, he said. In addition, he said that there are 78 villages in the state which were graced by the Guru.

Amarinder Singh said the proposal sent by the state government includes projects for development of infrastructure in and around Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Baba Bakala; rejuvenation of village ponds and traditional water bodies for water conservation in 78 villages that were visited by the Guru; and setting up Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur School of Textile Technology and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Handicrafts at the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Sathiala, Baba Bakala, respectively.

The Chief Minister further requested the Prime Minister that the Union government should release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion.

He suggested that the commemorative events should be held across the country, as well as at all Indian missions abroad, in order to carry forward the powerful message of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life.

Amarinder Singh informed the Prime Minister that the details of the main programme on May 1 are being finalised, keeping in mind the Covid situation in the country, particularly in Punjab.

The Chief Minister also thanked Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for making elaborate plans for celebrating this historic event across the country.

"I'm grateful to you for giving such prominence to this event, as normally it is left to the state or communities to manage such celebrations," he said, while also appreciating Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's assurance of organising befitting celebrations in his state too.

