Clear skies in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky in the national capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather agency update at 8.30 am, the temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 85 per cent. The wind was blowing in the southeast direction at a speed of 5.4 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.18 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.01 p.m.