Clear skies in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky in the national capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather agency update at 8.30 am, the temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 85 per cent. The wind was blowing in the southeast direction at a speed of 5.4 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.18 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.01 p.m.
System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 102 for PM10 and 46 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that usually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was 'satisfactory'.
SAFAR has also issued a moderate advisory for Tuesday with PM10 to likely be at 123.
In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal and the minimum was at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
--IANS
