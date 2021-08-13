Clear sky and windy in Delhi

No rain is forecast till August 16, however, Delhi will only find some respite from the heat when light showers or thunderstorm, or both are predicted from Tuesday.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) It was a clear Friday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, the maximum is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Till then the national capital will experience partially cloudy sky and strong surface wind, the Met department data showed.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the maximum was 36.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was at 63 per cent.

"There may be some light activity on August 16. However, the monsoon is likely to revive fully only from August 17 when the trough is expected to move back towards the south. At present it has shifted north to the Himalayan foothills and westerly winds have started blowing over Delhi," said a senior India Meteorological Department official.

Delhi has so far received its maximum monsoon rainfall in August, the second half is expected to cover for the entire month. The normal rainfall for the month is 247mm. As per the IMD, the monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

