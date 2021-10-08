Clear sky in Delhi, air quality moderate

According to the weather agency update at 8.30 a.m., the temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 79 per cent.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mainly clear sky in the national capital on Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The wind was blowing in the southeast direction at a speed of 7.5 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.18 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6 p.m.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 105 for PM10 and 51 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that usually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was satisfactory.

As per the latest update at 9.18 a.m., the other pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 51, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.

SAFAR has issued no advisory for Saturday with PM10 to likely be at 123.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, a zero degree departure from normal, and the minimum was at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Meanwhile, a new study has shown that mineral dust (34 per cent) and biomass burning (27 per cent) are among the main sources of aerosols in the central Himalayan region.

Along with mineral dust and biomass burning, secondary sulphate, secondary nitrate from northwest India and Pakistan, polluted cities such as Delhi, the Thar Desert, and the Arabian Sea area, and long-range transported marine mixed aerosols too contribute to the aerosols in the central Himalayas.

According to the study, this dust transport and forest fires are the main sources of total suspended particles (TSP), particularly in pre-monsoon period (March-May) when TSP concentration peaks in the region.

