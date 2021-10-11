Clear sky in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. this morning.

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) There will be a clear sky in the national capital on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the update, the city was having a relative humidity of 77 per cent with a calm weather, meaning no wind was blowing.

The city observed sunrise at 6.20 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.56 p.m. in the evening.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 175 for PM10 and 67 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was also under the moderate category.

otably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. As per the latest update at 9.16 a.m., the other pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 104, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.

SAFAR has issued a moderate advisory for Monday with PM10 to likely be at 193.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, and the minimum was at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

--IANS

uj/ksk/