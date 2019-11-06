Clearance waiver for those going via Corridor on Nov 9

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) With Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu still awaiting political clearance to visit Pakistan for the November 9 Kartarpur inauguration, sources said those who are part of the 550 persons going via the corridor from india that day would not need such clearance.

Sidhu was invited by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inauguration, which he accepted. However, India said such invitees would require political clearance.

Sidhu has written to the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to seek clearance, which he has reportedly not received.

According to sources, "whoever is going via the corridor on Nov 9 will not require political clearance." Sidhu would be going via the Wagah border. rn/prs