Cleric seeks reopening of religious shrines

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Well-known Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to allow religious places to reopen allowing 50 per cent devotee occupancy with full adherence to Covid protocols.

The Maulana, who is also the Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, said that people should be allowed to visit their religious shrines since the Covid curfew has been lifted on weekdays.