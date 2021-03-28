Clerics will not solemnise marriage with dowry, loud music

This comes days after a cleric in Shamli district refused to solemnise a 'nikaah' after seeing the groom dancing 'violently' on the roof of a car to DJ music.

They have said that they will not solemnise 'nikaah' in such functions.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 28 (IANS) Clerics in Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband, have launched a countrywide campaign against the use of loud music and crackers during the wedding ceremonies.

This left the groom and bride sides in a lurch and another cleric was called in to solemnise the marriage and ceremonies were wrapped up in a huff.

Qari Ishaq Gora, a well known cleric in Deoband, said, "Ulemas (clerics) everywhere are being told not to conduct 'nikaah' in such marriages. We are also against dowry and the clerics will not solemnise weddings where money has been given."

The decision to boycott such weddings was taken at a meeting of clerics in Muzaffarnagar.

The clerics also asked the people to avoid use of loud music and firecrackers.

Maulana Mufti Asrarul Haq, who had convened the meeting, said, "Every cleric has welcomed the decision. Even prominent people of the area have agreed with us."

--IANS

amita/dpb